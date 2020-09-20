Previous
Milky Way by kiwinanna
Photo 2646

Milky Way

At last the clouds cleared and I braved the cold night to capture the Milky Way under the dark skies over Lake Ruataniwha. It was quite magical out there.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Liana Bull

Maggiemae ace
Wow - you were keen and the result unbelievable! Well done!
September 27th, 2020  
