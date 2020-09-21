Tasman Glacier adventure

Wow - we had an adventure on this day. The DOC sign clearly said it was 15 minutes to the Tasman Glacier view. Well we put on our hiking shoes, took our hiking sticks and off we set.

Hmmm - (as I googled later)) there were 367 steep steps in sets of 4 zigzagging all the way up the mountain! It took me a long time putting the good knee (replacement knee) first, one step at a time. "It will be worth it for the view" said all the people skipping up and down past us as we struggled up the hill. Yes it was worth it but it took even longer coming down (bad knee first). But we made it. Such a shame that the glacier has retreated so far since 1990. Not sure who can climb those steps in 15 minutes - certainly not me.