Books I read in January

From top to bottom:



A medical thriller that was fast paced and enjoyable however the ending was a bit of a let down.

A general fiction that I was surprised about as I always expect comedy from Dawn French. There were plot holes in this but it was an enjoyable read, a tear jerker.

A psychological thriller that was a good read, kept me guessing until the end.

A domestic fiction that was an easy fun read although I found the main character rather annoying.

A general fiction that was a huge overly wordy book (as is usual for this author) but it was an enjoyable read