Foyer
I quite liked this arrangement in the foyer of the Sheraton in Sydney
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
sydney
,
foyer
,
sheraton
Casablanca
ace
Love those patterns!
February 4th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely lines leading to the flowers
February 4th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Wonderful colors
February 4th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Beautiful flowers!
February 4th, 2024
Love those patterns!