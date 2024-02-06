Sign up
37 / 365
Art
I like the simplicity of the front of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4930
photos
118
followers
114
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th January 2024 5:58pm
museum
art
sydney
Diana
ace
That is rather amazing, beautifully captured.
February 7th, 2024
