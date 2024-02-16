Previous
Love, bird by kjarn
47 / 365

Love, bird

Managed to complete a second jigsaw for the year
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Wylie ace
what a lovely jigsaw. Now what do you do?
February 16th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@pusspup I look at it for a few days, take a photo then pull it apart to start a new one. Thank you for the fav
February 16th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Ah that's a nice one
February 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
You find such interesting jigsaws. I love this one. Is this another one from Amazon?
I buy my jigsaws from The Jigsaw Store
February 16th, 2024  
