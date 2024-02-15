Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
46 / 365
Cathedral
St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4939
photos
121
followers
115
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th February 2024 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
sydney
,
st marys
Babs
ace
We went in there once a few years ago but they wouldn't let us take photos at the time. I think John Falconer was there recently and he was able to take photos. I think when we were there they would sell you postcards or you could buy a book about the cathedral but not able to take photos. Follow the money. ....
February 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
I don't think I've ever gone inside or attempted to. I don't know if John put up photos of the inside but I do know that John and have been following each other around the city the last few weeks
February 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful composition and capture, It looks amazing.
February 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close