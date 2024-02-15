Previous
Cathedral by kjarn
Cathedral

St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details

We went in there once a few years ago but they wouldn't let us take photos at the time. I think John Falconer was there recently and he was able to take photos. I think when we were there they would sell you postcards or you could buy a book about the cathedral but not able to take photos. Follow the money. ....
February 15th, 2024  
@onewing I don't think I've ever gone inside or attempted to. I don't know if John put up photos of the inside but I do know that John and have been following each other around the city the last few weeks
February 15th, 2024  
Beautiful composition and capture, It looks amazing.
February 15th, 2024  
