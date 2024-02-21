Previous
Louise Bourgeois by kjarn
52 / 365

Louise Bourgeois

Am amazing underground exhibition at the Sydney Art Gallery
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fantastic capture with wonderful light, I love the symmetry and shadow too!
February 21st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
February 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
So beautiful and elegant fav
February 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise