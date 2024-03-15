Previous
Blue by kjarn
75 / 365

Blue

These blue berries are not very blue so I bought them and plonked them on a blue plate
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
You did well Kathy, I have seldom seen this colour. I hope they tasted good ;-)
March 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Well done, Woolworths would be proud of you.
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise