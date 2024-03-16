Sign up
Previous
76 / 365
Indigo
Well dark purple anyway. There are quite a few fruit & veg that fall into the purple/red purple category so I got shot of them all.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4969
photos
120
followers
113
following
20% complete
2
2024
iPhone 14 Pro Max
14th March 2024 4:29pm
purple
indigo
egg plant
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful colour and sheen, I love this great veggie.
March 16th, 2024
Babs
ace
I had stuffed aubergine for dinner last night with salad. It was delicious.
March 16th, 2024
