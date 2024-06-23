Sign up
175 / 365
Khamlia
We had a visit to a Berber village in the Sahara Desert where we had tea and were entertained by some amazing musicians
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Tags
holiday
,
morocco
,
sahara desert
,
khamlia
Diana
ace
such beautiful shots and wonderful scenes, it must have been a great experience.
June 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Loving that little cutie peeking out there!
June 23rd, 2024
Christina
ace
Great shot - what an experience you've had over there!
June 23rd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
he was gorgeous, really giving his all
June 23rd, 2024
