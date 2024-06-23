Previous
Khamlia by kjarn
Khamlia

We had a visit to a Berber village in the Sahara Desert where we had tea and were entertained by some amazing musicians
Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Diana ace
such beautiful shots and wonderful scenes, it must have been a great experience.
June 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Loving that little cutie peeking out there!
June 23rd, 2024  
Christina ace
Great shot - what an experience you've had over there!
June 23rd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca he was gorgeous, really giving his all
June 23rd, 2024  
