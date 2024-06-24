Previous
Panoramic View by kjarn
Panoramic View

Lovely view of Todra Gorge
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana
what a fabulous capture of this wonderful view! I love the layers of foreground village and the mountains.
June 24th, 2024  
Kathy A
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
June 24th, 2024  
