180 / 365
Colours
There were displays of these brightly coloured dried flowers everywhere in Marrakech, all different shapes and designs. The cat found this one interesting
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
180
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th June 2024 8:05pm
Tags
flowers
,
holiday
,
morocco
,
marrakech
