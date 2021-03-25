Previous
Plant by kjarn
Photo 542

Plant

I've had this plant for two weeks, it's the longest I've kept one alive
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's beautiful! Love the variegated color and it looks pretty healthy. =)
March 25th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
@marlboromaam thank you Mags
March 25th, 2021  
