hunched Hugo by koalagardens
Photo 1867

hunched Hugo

This is how he was sitting for ages, I even sat and took a little video because I was like - "shoulders, back, chin out, head high! oh Hugo that posture!" 🤣🤣🤣 and he was like "what???????"
9th May 2020 9th May 20

KoalaGardens🐨

koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Linda Godwin
Precious hugo, very nice edit treatment in the image
May 9th, 2020  
Jean ace
Love your edit!
May 9th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Neat image and processing
May 9th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Funny -- he is all hunched down!
May 9th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Slumped and ready to sleep and rest !
May 9th, 2020  
