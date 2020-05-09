Sign up
Photo 1867
hunched Hugo
This is how he was sitting for ages, I even sat and took a little video because I was like - "shoulders, back, chin out, head high! oh Hugo that posture!" 🤣🤣🤣 and he was like "what???????"
9th May 2020
9th May 20
5
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2777
photos
233
followers
201
following
511% complete
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
9th May 2020 11:03am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
hugo
,
wildandfree
Linda Godwin
Precious hugo, very nice edit treatment in the image
May 9th, 2020
Jean
ace
Love your edit!
May 9th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Neat image and processing
May 9th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Funny -- he is all hunched down!
May 9th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Slumped and ready to sleep and rest !
May 9th, 2020
