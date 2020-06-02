Sign up
Photo 1891
natural framing
well maybe not, but I made the frame out of his natural surroundings :)
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2830
photos
236
followers
200
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
1st May 2020 7:29am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2020
tony gig
Beautiful...Fav
June 3rd, 2020
