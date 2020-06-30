Previous
another princess lily by koalagardens
Photo 1919

another princess lily

The yellow one is somehow a little more delicate in feel than the red one I have. but water droplets look good on any flower :)
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Pat Thacker
It's lovely and I agree, raindrops always look good. Especially nice on this soft yellow bloom.
July 1st, 2020  
Wylie ace
ah, is that what they are! beautiful with the raindrops.
July 1st, 2020  
