Photo 1930
just a pretty face
Dita Von - yep the name makes sense now
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2907
photos
247
followers
216
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
11th July 2020 7:46am
Privacy
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
dita
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Such a stunning close up of this beautiful girl. At least they are not as high up as the rest and you can get amazing details.
July 12th, 2020
