hiding out Ellie by koalagardens
Photo 2102

hiding out Ellie

Hugo has been paying a lot of amorous attention to Ellie the past week or so and it took me ages to find her hiding inside a thick wattle bush in the rain. The face says it all.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Barb ace
lol She looks a bit rumpled!
December 31st, 2020  
Corinne C ace
What a great face!
December 31st, 2020  
