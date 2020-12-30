Sign up
Photo 2102
hiding out Ellie
Hugo has been paying a lot of amorous attention to Ellie the past week or so and it took me ages to find her hiding inside a thick wattle bush in the rain. The face says it all.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
ellie
,
wildandfree
Barb
ace
lol She looks a bit rumpled!
December 31st, 2020
Corinne C
ace
What a great face!
December 31st, 2020
