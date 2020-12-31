Sign up
Photo 2103
photogenic Fey
I seem to be favouring Fey, but the others are very hard to get clear photos of as they always seem to be nestled in behind leaves. But what a face she has!
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
fey
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
haskar
ace
Great close up and lovely light. Beautiful portrait.
January 1st, 2021
Diana
ace
Stunning close up and lovely light. She sure is gorgeous 😊
January 1st, 2021
