photogenic Fey by koalagardens
Photo 2103

photogenic Fey

I seem to be favouring Fey, but the others are very hard to get clear photos of as they always seem to be nestled in behind leaves. But what a face she has!
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
haskar ace
Great close up and lovely light. Beautiful portrait.
January 1st, 2021  
Diana ace
Stunning close up and lovely light. She sure is gorgeous 😊
January 1st, 2021  
