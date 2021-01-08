Sign up
Photo 2111
evasive Ellie
Ellie still seems to be dodging Hugo - she is telling me to keep her location secret 🤣🤣
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
0
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
2111
1017
2108
1018
1019
2109
2110
1020
2111
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
wildandfree
