Photo 2112
when you just can't get comfy
Bullet looks comfy in the photo but there is some video if you are interested.
https://youtu.be/t7k-v0HMM8M
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
bullet
wildandfree
theme-thirds
Diana
ace
Such fabulous footage of Bullet trying to get comfy, he sure had a problem ;-)
January 10th, 2021
