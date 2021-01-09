Previous
when you just can't get comfy by koalagardens
Photo 2112

when you just can't get comfy

Bullet looks comfy in the photo but there is some video if you are interested. https://youtu.be/t7k-v0HMM8M
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Such fabulous footage of Bullet trying to get comfy, he sure had a problem ;-)
January 10th, 2021  
