stay still, she will never see me! by koalagardens
Photo 2143

stay still, she will never see me!

yep, and that's koala comfort says Matilda 🤣
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
