Photo 2145
colour coodinated
Bullet and his tree a perfect match
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
10th February 2021 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
bullet
wildandfree
Netkonnexion
Sooo.... uhhhaaa.... Sleepy! LOL. Great capture.
February 10th, 2021
Jacqueline
Great shot, again those very sharp nails which are holding him in place...
February 10th, 2021
365 Project
