colour coodinated by koalagardens
Photo 2145

colour coodinated

Bullet and his tree a perfect match
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Netkonnexion ace
Sooo.... uhhhaaa.... Sleepy! LOL. Great capture.
February 10th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Great shot, again those very sharp nails which are holding him in place...
February 10th, 2021  
