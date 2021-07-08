Previous
I'm a scrunchie! by koalagardens
I'm a scrunchie!

How tucked up are those limbs? Check the thumb on her left foot though, makes my toes ache to look at! Oh Matilda ... you've done it again ... 😂
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
KV
Very compact positioning.
July 8th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh ! my !! Matilda has scrunched herself good and proper ! and that thumb is certainly double-jointed !! -
July 8th, 2021  
Krista Marson
koalas sure are sleepy
July 8th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨
@blueberry1222 sure are! they can sleep 18-22 hours a day 💤💤💤
July 8th, 2021  
jackie edwards
most of their poses look uncomfortable and difficult at least from a human perspective
July 8th, 2021  
