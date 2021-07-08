Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2292
I'm a scrunchie!
How tucked up are those limbs? Check the thumb on her left foot though, makes my toes ache to look at! Oh Matilda ... you've done it again ... 😂
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
5
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3641
photos
265
followers
253
following
627% complete
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
1198
2289
1199
1200
2290
2291
1201
2292
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th July 2021 9:45am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
KV
ace
Very compact positioning.
July 8th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! my !! Matilda has scrunched herself good and proper ! and that thumb is certainly double-jointed !! -
July 8th, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
koalas sure are sleepy
July 8th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@blueberry1222
sure are! they can sleep 18-22 hours a day 💤💤💤
July 8th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
most of their poses look uncomfortable and difficult at least from a human perspective
July 8th, 2021
