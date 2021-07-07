Sign up
Photo 2291
cool hand Bullet
just one hand holding, and that's just for show haha
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3639
photos
265
followers
253
following
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
1197
1198
2288
2289
1199
1200
2290
2291
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th June 2021 3:52pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Looking a little sleepy. =)
July 7th, 2021
