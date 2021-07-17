Previous
just hanging for a good meal by koalagardens
Photo 2301

just hanging for a good meal

Matilda totally cracked me up this time
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Lesley ace
Haha, nice one Matilda!
July 18th, 2021  
