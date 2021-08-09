shaping up to be girls August

Luna has been here for 2 days in a row now, no Phoenix in sight. Crossing my fingers she's going to stay here now! I have to say, she really has her grandmothers expressions (Racee).

I was really sure I could hear a female koala shrieking like they do when a male is pushing his advances. I just couldn't find them as when I heard it, it was quite a distance away.

Next morning, here was Luna, and not too far away (50m or so maybe, with no line of sight through many trees) I ended up finding Bullet.

So I'm thinking I did hear what I thought, and maybe Phoenix has said - look hon, it's time you just lay low and eat up, mum's got things to do now ...

With the gorgeous new juvenile on the other side of the property, I'm feeling like lockdown stay at home orders have never been easier!