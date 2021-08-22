Sign up
Photo 2336
I'm too beautiful for my tree
and she knows it, what a queen
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3732
photos
265
followers
252
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st August 2021 12:27pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
She's so gorgeous, another sixws?
August 23rd, 2021
