puzzle? by koalagardens
Photo 2337

puzzle?

You can see both hands and both feet, but honest to goodness, how does even a koala sleep in this topsy turvy manner? One hand in the air, opposite leg dangling, and other hand and foot holding on together. yeah right Matilda, whatever you reckon 😂
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
leggzy
It does make you wonder! She is a clever girl 😉
August 24th, 2021  
