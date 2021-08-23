Sign up
Photo 2337
puzzle?
You can see both hands and both feet, but honest to goodness, how does even a koala sleep in this topsy turvy manner? One hand in the air, opposite leg dangling, and other hand and foot holding on together. yeah right Matilda, whatever you reckon 😂
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
leggzy
It does make you wonder! She is a clever girl 😉
August 24th, 2021
