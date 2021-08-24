Previous
the other side of the puzzle by koalagardens
the other side of the puzzle

I walked around to get a shot of Matilda from the other side - same as the puzzle shot yesterday. koalas - gotta shake your head and laugh eh
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

KoalaGardens🐨

Beryl Lloyd ace
So laksa-daisy just dangling up there !
August 25th, 2021  
Wylie ace
They do strike the funniest, most uncomfortable looking poses. Great that you can share them.
August 25th, 2021  
