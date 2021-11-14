Previous
kindy buddy by koalagardens
Photo 2421

kindy buddy

Meet Cupid who is the second youngster in the kindy with Barley. These 2 will hopefully move forwards well here and soon be out in the wild.
14th November 2021 14th Nov 21

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
What a great name for this cutie! You must be so excited with all the goings on atm! Lovely shot of your new visitor.
November 14th, 2021  
Mags ace
Wide-eyed and beautiful!
November 14th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cute and has spotted you and the camera !
November 14th, 2021  
Sue Cooper ace
Cupid is very photogenic. Adorable capture.
November 14th, 2021  
