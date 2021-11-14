Sign up
Photo 2421
kindy buddy
Meet Cupid who is the second youngster in the kindy with Barley. These 2 will hopefully move forwards well here and soon be out in the wild.
14th November 2021
14th Nov 21
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3902
photos
267
followers
257
following
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2417
1328
2418
2419
1329
1330
2420
2421
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th November 2021 2:45pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
cupid
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
What a great name for this cutie! You must be so excited with all the goings on atm! Lovely shot of your new visitor.
November 14th, 2021
Mags
ace
Wide-eyed and beautiful!
November 14th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cute and has spotted you and the camera !
November 14th, 2021
Sue Cooper
ace
Cupid is very photogenic. Adorable capture.
November 14th, 2021
