Photo 2428
youth is so photogenic
when there are young ones in the kindy, it's not always this easy to get some captures, so I take any opportunities when they present
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
4
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th November 2021 4:58pm
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
barley
koala
joey
kindy
wildandfree
Mags
ace
What a sweetheart!
November 21st, 2021
Kate
ace
Great pose and cute face
November 21st, 2021
carol white
ace
Such a sweet expression.Fab😊
November 21st, 2021
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Cute face!
November 21st, 2021
