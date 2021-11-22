Previous
just before the rain by koalagardens
Photo 2429

just before the rain

so strange to have so much rain in spring here, and the photo ops are quite different this week
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Issi Bannerman
That beautiful face!
November 22nd, 2021  
Bep
Just lovely!
November 22nd, 2021  
Carole Sandford
Lovely close up shot!
November 22nd, 2021  
