Discuss
Photo 2432
I'll take my Cupid watered please
one wet week
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
6
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3924
photos
266
followers
256
following
666% complete
9
6
5
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
25th November 2021 5:17am
Public
sixws-124
carol white
ace
A very sweet and rather damp koala.Fav😊
November 25th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
Such a dear little face....if a little damp :)
November 25th, 2021
Christina
Just adorable!
November 25th, 2021
Mags
ace
Aww! So precious!
November 25th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
What a cutie!
November 25th, 2021
Diana
ace
Ever so adorable, even soaking wet!
November 25th, 2021
