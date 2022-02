punk ear you say?

a few days ago a comment was made on Bullet's 'punk' ear, so I thought it was worth a close look. back in 2018 after his hospital stay following a dog bit to the leg, Bullet came home with a tag in his ear, but after a few months suddenly it was gone, ripped out YIKES that must have stung! You can see the round punch hole where the tag was placed, and then rest is history as they say.