Photo 2519
eerie light
there was actually a big storm approaching, and half the sky was black, but there was this lovely light on Bullet here. he was taking no notice of the storm coming, but heard me moving about trying to find the best photo angle
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
Gail Lambert
Wow! You are so very lucky
February 20th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
He looks quite alert and very relaxed on his branch.
February 20th, 2022
