eerie light by koalagardens
Photo 2519

eerie light

there was actually a big storm approaching, and half the sky was black, but there was this lovely light on Bullet here. he was taking no notice of the storm coming, but heard me moving about trying to find the best photo angle
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

KoalaGardens🐨

Gail Lambert
Wow! You are so very lucky
February 20th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
He looks quite alert and very relaxed on his branch.
February 20th, 2022  
