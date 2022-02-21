Previous
seeing double? by koalagardens
Photo 2520

seeing double?

If you look at the date on the photo info on the upload of Bullet yesterday, you will see these are indeed taken on two different days, but obviously that was a really comfy spot ... de ja vu anyone?
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mags ace
His little backside is so spotted and cute!
February 21st, 2022  
