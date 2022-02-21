Sign up
Photo 2520
seeing double?
If you look at the date on the photo info on the upload of Bullet yesterday, you will see these are indeed taken on two different days, but obviously that was a really comfy spot ... de ja vu anyone?
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
bullet
wildandfree
ndao2
Mags
ace
His little backside is so spotted and cute!
February 21st, 2022
