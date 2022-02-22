Previous
another twosday by koalagardens
another twosday

Bullet's foot - koalas have a thumb, with fingerprint, a double fused toe (the twos-day bit) and then 2 more toes to complete 5 digits
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
