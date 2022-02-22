Sign up
Photo 2521
another twosday
Bullet's foot - koalas have a thumb, with fingerprint, a double fused toe (the twos-day bit) and then 2 more toes to complete 5 digits
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
foot
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
ndao2
,
twosday
,
twos-day
