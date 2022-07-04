Previous
Ellie on high by koalagardens
Ellie on high

she is around 30 m high in a mature red gum, and she gave me one imperious look and back to sleep ...
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Even in the " wet look " she looks gorgeous ! - such a snooty look !
July 6th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow what a fabulous expression.
July 6th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Ellie look as though she is saying " Do you Mind."
July 6th, 2022  
Shanne
Do not disturb me! - she looks amazing
July 6th, 2022  
