Photo 2640
Ellie on high
she is around 30 m high in a mature red gum, and she gave me one imperious look and back to sleep ...
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Even in the " wet look " she looks gorgeous ! - such a snooty look !
July 6th, 2022
Babs
ace
Wow what a fabulous expression.
July 6th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Ellie look as though she is saying " Do you Mind."
July 6th, 2022
Shanne
Do not disturb me! - she looks amazing
July 6th, 2022
