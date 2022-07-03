Sign up
Photo 2639
someone got a hair dryer
I think our new mum koala could do with it!
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Suzanne
ace
I like that one! I like how she is looking out from behind the tree trunk.
July 5th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! bless ! rather a bedraggled look ! Love how she peeps at you from behind the tree trunk -- love the colour tones and textures ! fav
July 5th, 2022
Shanne
that's so cute
July 5th, 2022
