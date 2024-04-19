Sign up
Previous
Photo 3270
Astra back for a visit
I don't see this young fella much, but he's still around.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
2
7
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5697
photos
252
followers
254
following
895% complete
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
2156
2157
3267
2158
3268
2159
3269
3270
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th April 2024 3:08pm
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
astra
marsupial
wildandfree
ndao23
Rob Z
ace
He's so fluffy!
April 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! such a sweetie and so bright-eyed fav
April 20th, 2024
