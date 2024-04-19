Previous
Astra back for a visit by koalagardens
Astra back for a visit

I don't see this young fella much, but he's still around.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Rob Z ace
He's so fluffy!
April 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! such a sweetie and so bright-eyed fav
April 20th, 2024  
