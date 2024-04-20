Previous
Hiding in plain sight lesson 101 by koalagardens
Hiding in plain sight lesson 101

koalas totally crack me up every time
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Just puts a gentle smile on my face ! Love those dangling feet , fast asleep and not a care in the world ! fav
April 21st, 2024  
Sooo good. What sort of gum is that please. I'd be interested to know if that is actually a food source for them. :)
April 21st, 2024  
This one looks a little more comfy than some!
April 21st, 2024  
@robz Corymbia intermedia - pink bloodwood. well noticed. a few of mine will eat a little of this occasionally, but most koalas don't eat it. they are a highly favoured shelter tree for koalas however.
April 21st, 2024  
This is what chilled looks like!
April 21st, 2024  
