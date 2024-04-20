Sign up
Previous
Photo 3271
Hiding in plain sight lesson 101
koalas totally crack me up every time
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
5
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5699
photos
252
followers
254
following
896% complete
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3267
2158
3268
2159
3269
2160
3270
3271
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
18th April 2024 12:17pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao23
,
sixws-149
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Just puts a gentle smile on my face ! Love those dangling feet , fast asleep and not a care in the world ! fav
April 21st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Sooo good. What sort of gum is that please. I'd be interested to know if that is actually a food source for them. :)
April 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
This one looks a little more comfy than some!
April 21st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@robz
Corymbia intermedia - pink bloodwood. well noticed. a few of mine will eat a little of this occasionally, but most koalas don't eat it. they are a highly favoured shelter tree for koalas however.
April 21st, 2024
Michelle
This is what chilled looks like!
April 21st, 2024
365 Project
close