best seat in the house by koalagardens
Photo 3268

best seat in the house

Elmo in a great morning sun spot
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Karen ace
Oh yes! Love the dappled sunlight!

Getting his daily dose of vitamin D. So nice to see Elmo in the sunshine 😎
April 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture , love the light and twinkle in the eye.
April 19th, 2024  
