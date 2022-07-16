Sign up
Photo 2652
virtual tours
I thought I would show you how I do virtual tours here in partnership with Vision Walks - Eco Tours. You can just see Pearl and Hope as I use my canon as my webcam to broadcast live through the laptop. Great way to bring the world here!
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Jesika
And it means less disturbance to the Koalas too.
July 20th, 2022
Wylie
ace
fantastic, clever you!
July 20th, 2022
tony gig
Brilliant...
July 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
