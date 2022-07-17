Previous
and his name is Arthur by koalagardens
Photo 2653

and his name is Arthur

He may be destined for greatness, but will that happen here or will he move on. Arthur is a young male that is looking for a place to settle, time will tell!
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Shutterbug ace
Does Bullet have anything to say about that? He does look like a handsome guy.
July 20th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
aww, I hope he adjust.
July 20th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Hé is handsome!
July 20th, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
Hi Arthur, welcome to 365.
July 20th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@shutterbug49 I haven't seen him for a few days now so not sure. Bullet has been adventuring in a different area, so opportunity knocks .... ;)
July 20th, 2022  
