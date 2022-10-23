Previous
this is how it's done by koalagardens
Photo 2751

Trap is made of corflute panels and gaffer tape - I can add or remove panels as needed for each situation. Camouflage painted on inside so the trap walls don't look so obvious. Opening has the cage in it and is the only way 'out' once koala comes to the ground. Plate at end of trap is pressed down by weight of the koala and the internal doors close as the plate releases them.
Cover the trap so it they don't feel exposed sitting in there.
Once in the trap I add a towel underneath the koala and a big bouquet of leaf, and it's off to the hospital.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
753% complete

Photo Details

Michelle
Such a thoughtful way to catch a Koala!
October 24th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@bigmxx so much less stressful for them than physically getting them down out of a tree!
October 24th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Thank you Katrina
October 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
