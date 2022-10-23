this is how it's done

Trap is made of corflute panels and gaffer tape - I can add or remove panels as needed for each situation. Camouflage painted on inside so the trap walls don't look so obvious. Opening has the cage in it and is the only way 'out' once koala comes to the ground. Plate at end of trap is pressed down by weight of the koala and the internal doors close as the plate releases them.

Cover the trap so it they don't feel exposed sitting in there.

Once in the trap I add a towel underneath the koala and a big bouquet of leaf, and it's off to the hospital.