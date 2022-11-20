Previous
no leaf too big for me by koalagardens
no leaf too big for me

Matilda eating in style
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
what a great close up, Matilda in 7th heaven!
November 22nd, 2022  
Christina ace
Like biting into a chocolate bar!
November 22nd, 2022  
