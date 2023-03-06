Sign up
Photo 2885
that comfy padding
Koalas have a large pad of cartilege across their lower backs and frequently tilt their hips so that they sleep on. This is Ellie as pictured in the last 2 photos but from directly below
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
2
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th March 2023 7:25am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Corinne C
ace
A fun perspective
March 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lol
March 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
