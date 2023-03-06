Previous
that comfy padding by koalagardens
that comfy padding

Koalas have a large pad of cartilege across their lower backs and frequently tilt their hips so that they sleep on. This is Ellie as pictured in the last 2 photos but from directly below
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
A fun perspective
A fun perspective
March 7th, 2023  
Lol
Lol
March 7th, 2023  
