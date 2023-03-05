Sign up
Photo 2884
ahhhh, found the sweet spot
the wriggling and jiggling worked, now she can sleep (25 m above the ground)
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
5
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4865
photos
258
followers
250
following
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th March 2023 7:35am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Maria
What a pose!
March 6th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
That doesn't look comfortable to me, but whatever works for her!
March 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a great shot and pose.
March 6th, 2023
carol white
ace
A great pose, luckily she's well padded
March 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Such a poser cute
March 6th, 2023
365 Project
close