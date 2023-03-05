Previous
ahhhh, found the sweet spot by koalagardens
Photo 2884

ahhhh, found the sweet spot

the wriggling and jiggling worked, now she can sleep (25 m above the ground)
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Maria
What a pose!
March 6th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
That doesn't look comfortable to me, but whatever works for her!
March 6th, 2023  
What a great shot and pose.
March 6th, 2023  
A great pose, luckily she's well padded
March 6th, 2023  
Such a poser cute
March 6th, 2023  
